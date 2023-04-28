Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 148,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 43,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

