B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. 620,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

