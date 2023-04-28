B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,461. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.