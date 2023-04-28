B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 64,435 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $35.68. 1,792,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

