B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $284.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.