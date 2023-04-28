B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,723,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,238,334. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
