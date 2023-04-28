B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 1,486,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

