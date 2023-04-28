B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 651,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

