B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 20,198,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,037,352. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

