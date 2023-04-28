B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 248,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 890,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,425,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $205.71. 1,165,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.