B. Riley Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $48.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

HZO stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $603.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 274,328 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,481,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

