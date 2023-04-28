Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $53.82 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00009522 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $53.82 million and $24.39 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,291,390 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

