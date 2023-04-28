Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of BAFYY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

