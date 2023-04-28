Bank of America (BAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC):

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.20 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. 44,917,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,602,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Bank of America Co alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.