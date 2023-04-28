Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 185,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 126,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,177,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,712,000 after acquiring an additional 286,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. 15,903,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,351,172. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

