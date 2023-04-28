Bank of America Downgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ADCT opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,487,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 296,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.