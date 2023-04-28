Bank of America Downgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.17.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ADCT opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.