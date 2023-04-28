Bank of America Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $49.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Catalent by 24.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 40.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

