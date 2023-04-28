Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.70). 205,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 133,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50 ($2.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.33) target price for the company.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £967.95 million, a PE ratio of 22,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.10.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Featured Articles

