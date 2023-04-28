Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.77%.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 9,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $246,795.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,543.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,912 shares of company stock valued at $829,467. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

