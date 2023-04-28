Barclays Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after acquiring an additional 784,704 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

