Barclays Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $115.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

NYSE GE opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,268.67, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

