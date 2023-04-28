Barclays Trims Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Target Price to GBX 850

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCBFF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.24) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFF stock remained flat at $7.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

