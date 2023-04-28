Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:B traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $42.03. 248,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 159.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

