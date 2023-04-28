Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $241,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,527,976 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 13,999,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $240,515,000 after buying an additional 4,207,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,359,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

