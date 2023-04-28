Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Basf Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 145,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.
Basf Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.642 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Basf’s payout ratio is presently -492.31%.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.
