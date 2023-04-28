Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.51.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
