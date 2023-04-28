Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

