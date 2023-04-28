Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as €59.58 ($66.20) and last traded at €59.72 ($66.36). 1,691,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €60.11 ($66.79).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

