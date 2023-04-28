Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$648.99 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

