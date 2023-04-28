Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Cut to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

