Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 24.0 %

BZH stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

