Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.67. 247,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,958. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average is $243.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

