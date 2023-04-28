Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 86,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 99,737 shares.The stock last traded at $40.72 and had previously closed at $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.