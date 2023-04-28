Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Benchmark Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,951. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

