Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Benchmark Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,951. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About Benchmark Metals
