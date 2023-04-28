Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMV. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.80) to GBX 660 ($8.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 573.75 ($7.17).

LON RMV traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 574.60 ($7.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,003,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,084. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,498.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 545.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

