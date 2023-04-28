BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

