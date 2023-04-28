Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 163 shares.The stock last traded at $865.01 and had previously closed at $867.52.

Biglari Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.79.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 25th. The company reported $32.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

