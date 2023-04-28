BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 6.6%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $77.88. 897,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,630,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

BILL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

