Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 319.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

