BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

