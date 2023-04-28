Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biostage Stock Performance
BSTG stock remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Biostage has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.95.
Biostage Company Profile
