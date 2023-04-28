Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.31). 18,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 6,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.12).

Bisichi Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.67 million, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.22.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,166.67%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

