Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Price Performance

Bisichi stock opened at GBX 238.80 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.83 and a beta of -0.12. Bisichi has a 52-week low of GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

