Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Price Performance
Bisichi stock opened at GBX 238.80 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.83 and a beta of -0.12. Bisichi has a 52-week low of GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Bisichi Company Profile
