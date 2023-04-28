Bitcoin Private Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $41.02 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

