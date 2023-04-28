BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $607.51 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $607.51 million and $12.25 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006777 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003563 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003464 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003326 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
