BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
