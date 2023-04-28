BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

