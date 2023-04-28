BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $31.00. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 214,339 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $722.84 million, a PE ratio of 180.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

