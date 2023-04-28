BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $31.00. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 214,339 shares trading hands.
The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $722.84 million, a PE ratio of 180.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.