BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,911 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HYT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.