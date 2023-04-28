BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Shares of BLK opened at $662.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $668.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

