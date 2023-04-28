Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. 73,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,425. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
