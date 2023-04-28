Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. 73,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,425. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

