Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.44.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,319 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

